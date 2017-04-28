Palm Springs International Film Festival Announces 2018 Dates

The Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) has announced the dates of its 29th edition. Festival dates will be January 2-15, 2018. Highlights include:

On Tuesday, January 2, the annual Film Awards Gala will kick off the festival at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Last year's star-studded event, hosted by Mary Hart, honored Amy Adams, Andrew Garfield, Annette Bening, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Negga, Tom Hanks, and the cast of Hidden Figures and the creative ensemble of La La Land.

Story: Budweiser Clydesdales Return to Palm Desert

The festival's "Power of Words: Book to Screen" program will be held Wednesday, January 3.

The screening portion of the festival will run Thursday, January 4 through Monday, January 15. Opening Night screening will take place at Richards Center for the Arts on Thursday, January 4, with a party to follow at the Palm Springs Art Museum.

Story: Special Report: Living in Fear of Deportation

The festival will close on Sunday, January 14, with Best of the Fest screenings taking place Monday, January 15.