Red Vines Showcase Tour Comes To Indio

National Licorice Day was Wednesday, April 12, 2017 and to celebrate, the American Licorice Company created the Red Vines California Collection. The first-time-ever package of seven different licorice pieces will showcase the taste-bud-tantalizing treats on its Red Vines Made in California Tour.

The Red Vines Made in California Tour kicked off on April 12 in San Francisco and has visited the Santa Cruz area, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange County, and is ending with a three-day experiential display at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio. They will be at the festival from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM all three days.

The Red Vines® California Collection® is an assortment of seven classic licorice pieces, which include Black Licorice Twists, Original Red® Twists, Black Licorice Bites, Original Red® Bites, Super Ropes®, Original Red® Bars, and Superstrings® candy.