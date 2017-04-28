High Wind Warnings for Riverside County

Gusty winds are expected to develop in parts of Riverside County tonight and extend into the weekend.

A National Weather Service high wind warning for the city of Riverside and the surrounding valleys will remain in effect from 10 p.m. today to 2 p.m. Saturday. A less severe wind advisory for the mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs but not the greater Coachella Valley, will run concurrently.

``Surface high pressure building over the Great Basin will produce strong Santa Ana winds tonight through Saturday afternoon,'' according to the weather service.

Wind speeds in the valleys are expected to ramp up to about 25 to 35 miles per hour overnight with gusts of 50 to 60 mph and isolated gusts that could reach 70 mph. In other affected areas, gusts of 35 to 50 mph are expected.

Forecasters anticipated peak wind gusts in Riverside County through Saturday would be 23 mph in Temecula; 25 mph in Palm Springs; 28 mph in Lake Elsinore; 30 mph in Thermal; 40 mph in Hemet; 43 mph in Riverside; and 45 mph in Anza.

The winds may cause problems for drivers on Interstate 15 in the Inland Empire, especially those operating high-profile vehicles.

Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Damage to trees and utility lines will be possible, and the winds may also knock down palm fronds, according to the NWS.