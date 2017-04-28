Stagecoach Festival Ends; Thousands Leave the Valley

People who camped out in RVs to attend the 11th Annual Stagecoach Festival have to leave the Empire Polo Grounds by 10 this morning as crews arrive to clean up following the three-day country music festival.

Kenny Chesney closed out the Stagecoach Festival on the Mane Stage Sunday with his fourth festival headlining appearance at Stagecoach.

Others capping off the final Stagecoach date included Thomas Rhett, Los Lobos, and Kiefer Sutherland, who is best known for appearing on screen rather than onstage, but who performed in support of his debut album, ``Down In A Hole,'' released last year.

Legend Willie Nelson celebrated his 84th birthday Saturday at Stagecoach singing some of his greatest hits, including ``Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.''

About 85,000 people attended each day. Indio police have not yet released arrest data for the weekend.

