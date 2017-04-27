Special Report: Living in Fear of Deportation

Imagine, you need a quart of milk, but you’re afraid, afraid to just walk to the store.

“I'm just thinking, 'Oh my God, just let me go to the store and get my stuff and let me go back safe to the house,'” says an undocumented immigrant, who lives with this reality every day.

She lives in the Coachella Valley and says she’s been living in the United States for 30 years but has never been as fearful of deportation as she is now, “I am afraid, everyday that I wake up I pray to God that I can be safe and that I can take care of my kids right here,” she says.

She did not want us to show her face on camera or use her name. She fears someone will recognize her and turn her in to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She says, even her friends and neighbors don’t know her secret, “You never know how they react when you tell them the truth that you know that you are without papers over here, they can change the way they see you.”

She says her dream of a better life has been under threat since President Trump signed executive orders on immigration, “I'm really afraid because they can just take me back and who's going to take care of my kids over here.”

She’s so afraid, she’s not sure if she’d call the police to report a crime, even if she’s the victim, “Depends on the police, you never know how they're going to react with these changes with this government and this president.”

And she’s not the only one living with the fear of deportation.

Ruth Martinez, a legal resident, originally from Central America, says she’s seen firsthand those living in fear of deportation, “It's like the freedom that we expected we don't have that freedom anymore they're not free to walk anywhere they're so scared to walk out of their houses.”

Delia Virgen says she sees the fear too, she tells me lately, her son’s classmates end every school day with emotional goodbyes, unsure if it’s their last moment together.

But Delia lives in Palm Springs. Here, outreach officers talk to the fearful.

Only KMIR’s cameras were invited to attend this special forum. One of many where Palm Springs officers assure the community they will not be asked their immigration status when dealing with their officers.

“They were a little apprehensive at the beginning but I think by the end of the conversation they felt a little bit closer in, you know, building that relationship,” says Palm Springs Police Sergeant Mike Villegas, he coordinates with different communities to put on these forums. He tries to relate to the people attending the forums on a personal level by explaining, his family are immigrants too.

Still, Lieutenant Frank Browning, part of the two man outreach team, can’t help but notice the empty chairs, “What's more surprising is the people who don't show up because they are fearful, for lack of a better term, rounding people up.”

Bryan Reyes, the Palm Springs Police Chief says it’s simple, fear makes communities unsafe, “Because without people coming forward whether they're a victim or a witness we're going to have suspects continuing to commit crime if they feel comfortable that there's fear with people not coming forward to report and work with us in solving crimes.”

He says safety is never compromised to protect dangerous criminals, “Crimes such as murder, human trafficking, terrorism related crime, those types of crimes rise to the level of where we would be directly be reporting to ICE if we believe someone is here illegally.”

But they’re no the only law enforcement agency in town. So we wondered what the policy is for the largest agency in the county: the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant Sheriff Joseph Cleary says their deputies don’t do the job of federal agents, “It's important for them to understand that if for some reason they come in contact with members of our department that they don't have to worry that their immigration status is going to be of any kind of issue.”

However once a criminal is in the system, there’s no guarantee, “Every person that gets booked, get finger printed and there is a process, thorough that digital process that everybody goes through that the federal government is alerted to that.”

While outreach programs, are making progress, there’s still fear and uncertainty. But there’s also hope, hope that one day undocumented immigrants will be able to come out of the shadows

“It's my dream to be an American citizen, yes, even though in my heart I am already.”