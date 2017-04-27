U.S. Customs and Border Protection Discover Underground Tunnel

A tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border was found Wednesday in Douglas.

Agents found the collapsed tunnel after a city employee reported a suspicious opening near the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry Wednesday morning, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The tunnel is near a sewer line and extends into the U.S. for about 60 yards. It also cuts through an older tunnel.

The tunnel did not look like it had been used recently and had collapsed about 25 feet in.