Are Marijuana Dispensaries Attracting More Crime?

The marijuana industry is growing here in the Coachella Valley and promises to bring big bucks into city coffers. But after a medical marijuana dispensary was robbed in Cathedral City last night, some people are wondering if the marijuana boom will bring more crime than cash.

No Way Meds was robbed last night at gun point. Thankfully no one was hurt but last nights incident serves as a reminder that more money could lead to more problems.

The two men who robbed this dispensary last night were able to get in while people were shuffling in and out, even though the dispensary has three different doors that customers have to be buzzed through.

The two suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and marijuana. The question is, as more and more marijuana dispensaries pop up in Cathedral City, could the city see an increase in these types of incidents?

Cathedral City Police Commander Julio Luna had this to say, "There is always the potential but there's crime that goes up and down based on different reasons. Certainly that is the concern, that it brings that element to our city. And we're doing whatever we can to prevent anything like this from happening with security measures to discourage anybody wanting to do this. Ultimately there are people who are going to do it regardless of what measures you put out."

Marijuana dispensaries are beefing up their security. Things like surveillance cameras and secured entry are standard, but some dispensaries are now employing armed security guards.

Speaking with Cathedral City Police Chief George Crum earlier today, he said this is the first time a medical marijuana dispensary was robbed in the city. He went on to say that it's too early to tell whether the increase in dispensaries will lead to an increase in crime, but it's clear this won't be the last robbery of a dispensary like this one in the city. So it's an issue that's not going to away.