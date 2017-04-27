Motorists Can Expect High Traffic Volumes During Stagecoach

Caltrans, District 8 is advising motorists that traffic delays are expected this weekend for the Stagecoach Festival in Indio. The delays are expected on Friday, April 28 through Monday, May 1 with heavier delays on Friday and Monday.

Caltrans has canceled work on State Route 371 Paving Project in Aguanga on Friday and Monday to reduce traffic impacts to concert-goers who use the route to and from the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. Below are some helpful tips for motorists who will use I-10 between Beaumont and Indio or SR 371 between SR 79 and SR 74.

• Plan ahead! Travel early in AM – before 9:00 a.m. or after 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

• BRING WATER! Also bring snacks and necessary medication.

• Have a full tank of gas.

• Make sure your car is in good running condition.

• Bring a charged cell phone (with a car charger).

• Use the restroom before you travel between Beaumont and Indio.

• Bring patience, please.

• Follow traffic on Caltrans Quickmap http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Motorists can use the Caltrans Quickmap to map out the best detour routes around I-10, such as State Route 62 (SR-62) or State Route 74 (SR-74).

For roadwork and information on State Highways and Interstates in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties please visit www.caltrans8.info to sign up for commuter alerts.