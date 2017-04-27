Riverside County 12th Annual Student Academic Awards - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Riverside County

Riverside County 12th Annual Student Academic Awards

Posted: Updated:
Riverside County, CA -

The best and brightest students from the class of 2017 in Riverside County—including the 2017 Riverside County Top Academic Scholars—were honored on Wednesday, April 26, at the 12th Annual Riverside County Student Academic Awards Dinner held at the Riverside Convention Center.

Nearly 600 parents, principals, trustees, and superintendents were in attendance as 132 Riverside County high school students were recognized for outstanding academic achievement. Based on their enrollments, each high school was asked to select between one and three top students taking into consideration their grade-point average, class rank, extracurricular activities, and community service.

Story: Dining Out For Life, A Benefit for Desert AIDS Project

Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Judy D. White, Ed.D., also announced the names of the top 19 students—one from each district in the county with high schools—as the 2017 Riverside County Top Academic Scholars. With a grade-point average of 4.60, this elite group of students will graduate with a grade-point average of 4.60.

Story: Big Lots Ordered to Pay $3.5 Million in Hazardous Waste Suit

Those 19 students are:

Angela Acosta, San Jacinto High School, San Jacinto USD
Duha Alfatlawi, Temescal Canyon High School, Lake Elsinore USD
Ryan Beyer, Chaparral High School, Temecula Valley USD
Jessica Bristol, Canyon Springs High School, Moreno Valley USD
Linden Conrad-Marut, Palm Springs High School, Palm Springs USD
Maya El Jawhari, Hillcrest High School, Alvord USD
Seanna Garewal, Banning High School, Banning USD
Delaney Ho, Beaumont High School, Beaumont USD
Anusha Koka, Hemet High School, Hemet USD
Madhumita Kolluri, Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Corona-Norco USD
Christian Kontaxis, Palm Desert High School, Desert Sands USD
John Le, Nuview Bridge Early College High School, Nuview Union SD
Ramon Magana, Jurupa Valley High School, Jurupa USD
Jocelyne Milke, Palo Verde Valley High School, Palo Verde USD
William Nguyen, Paloma Valley High School, Perris Union High SD
Alexis Serna, Coachella Valley High School, Coachella Valley USD
Jeremy Toop, Vista Murrieta High School, Murrieta Valley USD
Sofia Villagrana, Rancho Verde High School, Val Verde USD
Zherui Xuan, John W. North High School, Riverside USD

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Indio High School Placed on Lockdown

    Indio High School Placed on Lockdown

    Thursday, April 27 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-04-27 17:01:30 GMT

    Indio Police Department officers began serving search warrants at 8:00 AM this morning, April 27th. 

    Indio Police Department officers began serving search warrants at 8:00 AM this morning, April 27th. 

  • Cathedral City

    Cathedral City Powerball Lottery Winner, Wins Big

    Cathedral City Powerball Lottery Winner, Wins Big

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:14:32 GMT

    A winning Powerball ticket worth more than $600,000 was recently purchased at a Cathedral City Circle K convenience store, lottery officials said.

    A winning Powerball ticket worth more than $600,000 was recently purchased at a Cathedral City Circle K convenience store, lottery officials said.

  • Cabazon

    Identity Released of Man Shot and Killed by Deputy

    Identity Released of Man Shot and Killed by Deputy

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-04-26 18:31:45 GMT

    Authorities today released the name of a man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Cabazon last month after allegedly pointing a metal object at the deputy and refusing to drop it when ordered. 

    Authorities today released the name of a man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Cabazon last month after allegedly pointing a metal object at the deputy and refusing to drop it when ordered. 

Powered by Frankly