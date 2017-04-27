Riverside County 12th Annual Student Academic Awards

The best and brightest students from the class of 2017 in Riverside County—including the 2017 Riverside County Top Academic Scholars—were honored on Wednesday, April 26, at the 12th Annual Riverside County Student Academic Awards Dinner held at the Riverside Convention Center.

Nearly 600 parents, principals, trustees, and superintendents were in attendance as 132 Riverside County high school students were recognized for outstanding academic achievement. Based on their enrollments, each high school was asked to select between one and three top students taking into consideration their grade-point average, class rank, extracurricular activities, and community service.

Story: Dining Out For Life, A Benefit for Desert AIDS Project

Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Judy D. White, Ed.D., also announced the names of the top 19 students—one from each district in the county with high schools—as the 2017 Riverside County Top Academic Scholars. With a grade-point average of 4.60, this elite group of students will graduate with a grade-point average of 4.60.

Story: Big Lots Ordered to Pay $3.5 Million in Hazardous Waste Suit

Those 19 students are:

Angela Acosta, San Jacinto High School, San Jacinto USD

Duha Alfatlawi, Temescal Canyon High School, Lake Elsinore USD

Ryan Beyer, Chaparral High School, Temecula Valley USD

Jessica Bristol, Canyon Springs High School, Moreno Valley USD

Linden Conrad-Marut, Palm Springs High School, Palm Springs USD

Maya El Jawhari, Hillcrest High School, Alvord USD

Seanna Garewal, Banning High School, Banning USD

Delaney Ho, Beaumont High School, Beaumont USD

Anusha Koka, Hemet High School, Hemet USD

Madhumita Kolluri, Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Corona-Norco USD

Christian Kontaxis, Palm Desert High School, Desert Sands USD

John Le, Nuview Bridge Early College High School, Nuview Union SD

Ramon Magana, Jurupa Valley High School, Jurupa USD

Jocelyne Milke, Palo Verde Valley High School, Palo Verde USD

William Nguyen, Paloma Valley High School, Perris Union High SD

Alexis Serna, Coachella Valley High School, Coachella Valley USD

Jeremy Toop, Vista Murrieta High School, Murrieta Valley USD

Sofia Villagrana, Rancho Verde High School, Val Verde USD

Zherui Xuan, John W. North High School, Riverside USD