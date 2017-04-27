Beaumont Theft and Vandalism Investigation at Elementary School

On Monday, April 24, 2017, at approximately 6:48 am, Beaumont Police Department responded to Anna Hause Elementary School located at 1015 Carnation Lane, to investigate a report of theft and vandalism that had occurred the previous day. Officers determined there were multiple subjects that had been on the school grounds and damaged roof tiles and computer equipment of one of the buildings.

In addition to the vandalism, the suspects stole computers and electronics from a classroom. The suspects also vandalized a garden area that the Kindergarten students had established to grow potted plants for Mother’s Day.

Further investigation by officers led them to one of the suspects whose vehicle was issued a parking citation the previous day. Officers made contact with the suspect who admitted being involved with the damage to the roof. Officers are continuing to work to identify three additional suspects in this matter. Surveillance video of the campus recorded footage of the suspects believed to be responsible for the theft and vandalism.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should contact the On-Duty Watch Commander at 951-769-8500 and reference case number 1704B-2954. Tips can also be submitted anonymously atwww.beaumontpd.org or emailingcrimetips@beaumontpd.org.