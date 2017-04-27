Budweiser Clydesdales Return to Palm Desert

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are returned to Palm Desert to make deliveries to various restaurants along El Paseo. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. the horses were available for viewing while they are hitched at Frontage Road and Highway 74 before traveling down El Paseo from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The eight-horse hitch and red Budweiser beer wagon are accompanied by the Dalmatian "Coach Dog," bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the beer wagon! It is recommended that you dine al fresco at one of the many restaurants with a patio facing El Paseo for ideal viewing while you enjoy a late lunch.