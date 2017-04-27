Cathedral City Powerball Lottery Winner, Wins Big

On April 26th, Circle K delivers its second powerball lottery winner in two weeks. The first winning ticket came from Circle K in Indio, this ticket came from Circle K in Cathedral City on Date Palm Drive.

Story: Indio Lottery Winner Picks 5 of 5 Numbers

There were a total of 60,307 winners in this lottery drawing with a grand purse of $100,000,000, but nobody won the grand prize. However, there was only one winner that picked 5 out of 5 numbers, That ticket is worth $628,737 and it was sold right here in Cathedral City. Circle K has claimed its second winner in a weeks stretch, topping the April 20th winner who won just under $20,000.

The estimated purse for the powerball on Saturday, April 27th is $113,000,000.