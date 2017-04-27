Suspects Wanted for Shooting in Banning

Police today sought two gun-wielding bicyclists who fired shots at a man in Banning, missing him but striking a nearby home. The shooting happened at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday near 3100 W. Jefferson St., according to Banning Police Chief Alex Diaz.
The chief said two ``younger looking'' men riding bicycles fired a few rounds towards another man, missing him but hitting a residence. The man was uninjured, but also uncooperative with officers, Diaz said, leaving information scant regarding the circumstances of the shooting.
However, police said ``some evidentiary items were found near the scene,'' which will be processed.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.
