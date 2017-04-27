Indio High School Placed on Lockdown - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Indio High School Placed on Lockdown

Posted: Updated:
Indio, CA -

Indio Police Department officers began serving search warrants at 8:00 AM this morning, April 27th. As "overabundant caution", Indio High School was placed on lockdown from 8:00-8:05 AM

  • Cabazon

    Identity Released of Man Shot and Killed by Deputy

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-04-26 18:31:45 GMT

    Authorities today released the name of a man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Cabazon last month after allegedly pointing a metal object at the deputy and refusing to drop it when ordered. 

  • Narcotics Search Ends with Arrest in Palm Springs

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-04-26 18:17:23 GMT

    On April 26, 2017, deputies and officers assigned to the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Desert Regional SWAT Team served a narcotics related search warrant at a residence located in the 1400 block of North Indian Canyon Drive, located within the city of Palm Springs. 

  • Palm Springs

    Armed Robbery Suspect Located in Palm Springs

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-04-26 00:39:34 GMT

    On Monday, April 24, 2017, at approximately 9:41 PM, an armed robbery was reported at a restaurant in the 2500 block of East Tahquitz Canyon Way. 

