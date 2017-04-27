Indio High School Placed on Lockdown

Authorities today released the name of a man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Cabazon last month after allegedly pointing a metal object at the deputy and refusing to drop it when ordered.
On April 26, 2017, deputies and officers assigned to the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Desert Regional SWAT Team served a narcotics related search warrant at a residence located in the 1400 block of North Indian Canyon Drive, located within the city of Palm Springs.
On Monday, April 24, 2017, at approximately 9:41 PM, an armed robbery was reported at a restaurant in the 2500 block of East Tahquitz Canyon Way.
