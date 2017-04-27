One Arrested, One Sought for Armed Robbery of Cathedral City Marijuana Dispensary

A San Bernardino man was arrested today for allegedly robbing a Cathedral City medical marijuana dispensary at gunpoint, then fleeing with money and merchandise, while his accomplice remains at large.

Travion Riddick, 23, was arrested at about 3 p.m. on suspicion of armed robbery and a probation violation. Riddick and a second unidentified man are allegedly connected with the 7 p.m. Wednesday robbery of No Wait Meds, 68860 Ramon Road.

According to police Cmdr. Julio Luna, two men armed with handguns entered the dispensary demanding money and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and ``marijuana products.''

No one was injured during the robbery. The robbers fled the scene in a gray older model 4-door vehicle that was found along with Riddick at his home Thursday, Luna said. ``Evidence used in the armed robbery'' was also found inside the vehicle, Luna said.

Police are still searching for the second man involved, as well as a gun used in the robbery. Anyone with information on the second suspect was urged to call the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300.