Marijuana Dispensary Robbed in Cathedral City

On Wednesday April 26, 2017 about 7:00 pm officers of the Cathedral City Police Department were dispatched to the 68860 Blk of Ramon Rd. (No Way Meds) reference an armed robbery.

Officers arrived on scene soon after the crime occurred and began a search of the surrounding area for the described suspects. Witnesses indicated 2 suspects entered the business, armed with handguns and demanded money. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of marijuana products and money prior to fleeing from the location in a grey older model 4-door vehicle.

Suspect 1 is described as a Black/Male/Adult wearing a green jacket and green pants.

Suspect 2 is described as a Black/ Male/ Adult wearing a black jacket and a red shirt.

No one in the business was injured during the robbery.

This is an active investigation as of this time and the Cathedral City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information related to this crime, is asked to please call the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300.