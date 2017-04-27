Dining Out For Life, A Benefit for Desert AIDS Project

Restaurants across the Coachella Valley will ‘Make One Meal Matter’ on April 27 when they participate in Dining Out for Life 2017 supporting Desert AIDS Project. Locally, an estimated 10,000 diners will eat breakfast, lunch or dinner during the annual event which also happens in cities across the United State and Canada.

In 2016, Dining Out for Life boasted 52 participating. Greater Palm Springs proudly had more restaurants participate at the 100% contribution level than any other city in the nation and ranked number three out of 52 last year in overall fundraising. Because of the generosity of local restaurants participating at every level, Greater Palm Springs raised more funds than larger cities such as San Francisco, Washington DC, Phoenix and Los Angles. Only two cities raised more funds – Denver and Minneapolis, both with more than twice as many participating restaurants.

In addition to participating restaurants, over 130 local volunteers will serve as Dining Out for Life Ambassadors welcoming diners at restaurants while they raise awareness on social media. Ambassadors will offer diners an opportunity to enter this year’s raffle. Prizes include:

Two VIP tickets to the 2018 Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards including the VIP Pre-Party ($2,000 value),

Two nights in a Junior Suite at the V Palm Springs and breakfast for two ($900 value)

$500 gift certificate to Revivals.

Dining Out for Life is a national campaign held each year on the last Thursday in April throughout the United States and Canada to raise funds for AIDS Service Organizations. Generous participating restaurants in the Coachella Valley will contribute 33% or more of their food, beverage, and liquor gross sales to support Desert AIDS Project on April 27.

“This is a unique opportunity for people to join the fight against HIV/AIDS. Just choose one of the participating restaurants and enjoy a great meal with friends or family. We are grateful to the restaurants that continue to support our mission and pleased to welcome many new ones this year.” said David Brinkman, CEO of Desert AIDS Project (D.A.P.).

Dining Out for Life has benefitted Desert AIDS Project for twelve years, raising $200,000 last year alone. It’s always been a popular event in the West Valley, but with the list of new participants this year, it has become a truly valley-wide event.

“The event generates community awareness of HIV / AIDS and supports Desert AIDS Projects mission to enhance health and well-being of our community.” Added Brinkman

Founded in 1984 in Palm Springs, California, as a volunteer response to the emerging AIDS crisis, Desert AIDS Project today is the largest nonprofit federally qualified health center in Palm Springs specializing in HIV care and prevention. The agency’s “Get Tested Coachella Valley” public health initiative is dedicated to ensuring that every teen and adult knows their HIV status and that those who test positive are connected to care. D.A.P. serves over 3,600 clients who reside in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties of Southern California.

“For more than 30 years, Desert AIDS Project has provided primary health care, dental, social services and nutrition to people living with HIV and AIDS. Fundraisers like Dining Out for Life help us serve the fifty new clients who walk through our doors every month” said Darrell Tucci, Chief Development Officer at Desert AIDS Project.

“Dining Out for Life is a fun event that brings our community together. Our volunteer ambassadors look forward to welcoming diners every year. People don't have to do anything special. We’re not asking anyone to do something out of the ordinary. We’re just asking people to ‘Make One Meal Matter’ by going out to eat breakfast, lunch or dinner with friends and family at participating restaurants.” Said George Nasci-Sinatra, Resource Development Event Manager at Desert AIDS Project.

