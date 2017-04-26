Beat The Heat With Tramway Summer Pass

A secret Southern California residents have long known is that the coolest spot during the hot summer months is just a 10-minute tram ride away-to the alpine forest atop the majestic San Jacinto Mountains. Beginning May 1, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's Summer Pass makes "beating the heat" easy-and affordable-for everyone when passes again go on sale.

Valid through August 31, the Summer Pass includes unlimited Tram admissions for the pass-holder, 10% discount on additional Tram admissions, 10% discount at Peaks Restaurant or Pines Café, and unlimited free parking. Cost of the Summer Pass is $80 for adults and seniors (65+), and $40 for children, and may be purchased at the Tram's Valley Station or online at www.pstramway.com <http://www.pstramway.com> beginning May 1.

Summer Pass holders also enjoy over 50 miles of hiking trails, picnic areas and multiple campgrounds all within the 14,000-acre pristine forest of the Mount San Jacinto State Park and Wilderness Area.

The Tram's Mountain Station offers spectacular view points, two restaurants, cocktail lounge, gift shop, natural history museum and two documentary-style movies about the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway and the Mount San Jacinto State Park.

The first Tram up Monday through Friday is 10:00 a.m. and the first Tram up Saturday and Sunday is 8:00 a.m. The last Tram up daily is 8:00 p.m. and the last Tram down, 9:45 p.m.

Just a short drive from many Southern California cities, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's Summer Pass is the perfect summer escape!