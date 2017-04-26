Cathedral City Roads Could Receive Long Overdue Repairs

There could be good news down the road for drivers in Cathedral City. Council members will hear from the City's Administrative Services Director today. Tammy Scott will present an overview of the city's budget for the next two years and how some of that money could be spent.

The condition of this road was the focus of a story KMIR News covered in February.

"Based on the issue that KMIR brought to us a few months ago, the city went out and looked at that construction. It is a heavily used road," said Cathedral City Communications Manager Chris Parman.

City officials say the road is being used by drivers who want to get to James Workman Middle School, The Dennis Keith Soccer Park, Rancho Mirage High School and of course residents of nearby neighborhoods.

People who live just south of 30th Avenue have long complained about the vibrations they feel throughout their entire home when a car drives by.

"You can feel the vibration. You can feel the shaking in the house. And it's very loud because of the bumps that the big heavy truck and cars are hitting. There a lot of vibrations and everybody on this street can feel it," said neighborhood resident Michael McGee.

"The tires hitting the cracks in the street, shaking the foundation on the house. It's 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning. It never ends," said neighborhood resident Matt Fleming.

In the next two years, the reconstruction of 30th Avenue will cost the city $2.2 million.

"The first segment will be from Date Palm to Da Vall and then the second segment, which will be in 2018-19 will go from Date Palm to Landau," Parman said.

People who live in the area are just glad that the issue is finally being taken seriously.

"I love it. I'm glad to see that they're finally doing something. Kind of sad that it took the news coming out here to do a report but, happy with the result," said neighborhood resident Stefano DiSalvo.

City Council Members will offer feedback to the City's Administrative Services Director. That feedback serves as sort of an unofficial approval of the city budget and the capital improvement projects. The official vote will be made by the City Council next month.