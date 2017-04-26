Multi-Agency Police Pursuit Ends in Indio

Desert Hot Springs Police Department initially attempted to pull over a vehicle for suspicious activity around 1:41 PM near the 15-500 block of Mountain View Road. The suspect did not stop and DHSPD went on a brief pursuit for around one minute but discontinued the pursuit based on the circumstances of public safety and reason for chase.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department officers located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit but they also discontinued it.

The suspect in this incident has been identified as 30-year-old Michael Marquez of Indio.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was overhead the vehicle the whole time sending updates at Monterey and Ramon where Marquez dropped off a female adult.

CHP located the vehicle at Washington and Varner around 2:00 PM where the pursuit traveled eastbound on Varner Road before turning into Avenue 42.

Marquez made a right at Golf Center Parkway, where at that point the driver stopped his vehicle and was taken into custody.

During the pursuit, Marquez threw a firearm out while in the Stater Bros parking lot.

There were no injuries in the incident, but Marquez did commit multiple violations while trying to evade police.