Identity Released of Man Shot and Killed by Deputy

Authorities today released the name of a man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Cabazon last month after allegedly pointing a metal object at the deputy and refusing to drop it when ordered.

Edward Manning III, 26, was shot March 4 in an open field south of Interstate 10 after running from deputies. He died the following morning at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Deputies initially responded at about 9:30 p.m. March 4 to a report of a ``suspicious person near a business'' in the 48600 block of Seminole Drive. When deputies approached Manning, he ran east on Seminole Drive, then dodged traffic and ran across Interstate 10, Sgt. Chris Durham said.

Deputies set up a perimeter and with the aid of a helicopter crew were able to locate him on Johnson Lane, south of the freeway. The sheriff's department reported that Manning evaded deputies and failed to obey their orders, which deputies say included his refusal to drop a metal object that a deputy believed was a firearm.

``During a foot pursuit through a dark field, the suspect pointed a metal object simulating a weapon at the deputy,'' Durham said. ``The deputy ordered the suspect to drop the object which the deputy believed was a firearm. The suspect refused and a deputy-involved shooting took place.''

No deputies were hurt in the incident. The name of the deputy who shot Manning was not released, but the deputy was placed on administrative leave per department policy, Durham said.