Narcotics Search Ends with Arrest in Palm Springs

On April 26, 2017, deputies and officers assigned to the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Desert Regional SWAT Team served a narcotics related search warrant at a residence located in the 1400 block of North Indian Canyon Drive, located within the city of Palm Springs.
The search warrant resulted in the confiscation of cocaine and heroin. 38-year-old, Palm Springs resident, Helen Rodd was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail, located in the city of Indio, for possession of cocaine and heroin.
If anyone has any information regarding any illegal narcotic activity in their community please contact Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP, We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME, or CVNTF Sergeant Eller at 760-323-8138.
