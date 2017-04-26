Total Arrests Increase during Coachella Week 2

The second weekend of Coachella Music and Arts Festival kicked off with camping patron load-in on Thursday, April 20th at 9:00 AM. The morning traffic was not a factor and camping loading ran smoothly even with an increase of fest goers.
The following are the arrest and citation statistics for Coachella-Weekend 2:
152 total arrests were made
25 for public intoxication
7 for being under the influence of a controlled substance
76 were related to illegal possession of a controlled substance
-71 of those were misdemeanor possessions
-5 of those were felony possession of a controlled substance for sales
37 arrests were made for alcohol related violations
-33 were minors in possession of a fake ID
-4 were providing alcohol to a minor
6 arrests were made for theft
1 was arrest was made for criminal threats and brandishing a firearm
-The incident occurred outside the venue on a city street. The victim was a security guard positioned at a neighborhood and the suspect was an Indio resident.
298 traffic citations were issues
-200 were for various motor vehicle driving violations
-98 were for the unlawful use of a disabled person placard
