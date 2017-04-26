Total Arrests Increase during Coachella Week 2 - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Total Arrests Increase during Coachella Week 2

Indio, CA -

The second weekend of Coachella Music and Arts Festival kicked off with camping patron load-in on Thursday, April 20th at 9:00 AM. The morning traffic was not a factor and camping loading ran smoothly even with an increase of fest goers. 

The following are the arrest and citation statistics for Coachella-Weekend 2:

152 total arrests were made

25 for public intoxication

7 for being under the influence of a controlled substance

76 were related to illegal possession of a controlled substance
   -71 of those were misdemeanor possessions
   -5 of those were felony possession of a controlled substance for sales

37 arrests were made for alcohol related violations
   -33 were minors in possession of a fake ID
   -4 were providing alcohol to a minor

6 arrests were made for theft

1 was arrest was made for criminal threats and brandishing a firearm
   -The incident occurred outside the venue on a city street. The victim was a security guard positioned at a neighborhood and the suspect was an Indio resident.

298 traffic citations were issues
   -200 were for various motor vehicle driving violations
   -98 were for the unlawful use of a disabled person placard

