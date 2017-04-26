Total Arrests Increase during Coachella Week 2

The second weekend of Coachella Music and Arts Festival kicked off with camping patron load-in on Thursday, April 20th at 9:00 AM. The morning traffic was not a factor and camping loading ran smoothly even with an increase of fest goers.

The following are the arrest and citation statistics for Coachella-Weekend 2:

152 total arrests were made



25 for public intoxication



7 for being under the influence of a controlled substance



76 were related to illegal possession of a controlled substance

-71 of those were misdemeanor possessions

-5 of those were felony possession of a controlled substance for sales



37 arrests were made for alcohol related violations

-33 were minors in possession of a fake ID

-4 were providing alcohol to a minor



6 arrests were made for theft



1 was arrest was made for criminal threats and brandishing a firearm

-The incident occurred outside the venue on a city street. The victim was a security guard positioned at a neighborhood and the suspect was an Indio resident.

298 traffic citations were issues

-200 were for various motor vehicle driving violations

-98 were for the unlawful use of a disabled person placard