Stagecoach Passes for Locals On Sale Wednesday

Tickets for the 2017 Stagecoach Festival go on sale Wednesday morning and the festival promoters are giving locals a chance to purchase their own.

The sale is for Coachella Valley residents only, open to those residing anywhere from Palm Springs to Mecca. In order to buy tickets, buyers must provide proof of Coachella Valley residency via a California driver's license of ID card.

The offer extends to residents living within the following ZIP codes:

92201, 92202, 92203, 92210, 92211, 92230, 92234, 92236, 92240, 92241, 92253,

92254, 92255, 92258, 92260, 92261, 92262, 92263, 92264, 92270, 92274, 92275,

92276 and 92292.

General admission passes are $329 each and are limited to two passes per weekend per resident.

The Stagecoach Festival will run from Friday through Sunday and feature Country music icons Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain, Willie Nelson, Dierks Bentley, Kiefer Sutherland and Los Lobos.

A list of all entertainers can be found here: http://www.stagecoachfestival.com/lineup/