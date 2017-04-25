Cathedral City Ice Rink Could Go From Gold to Green

Medal-winning athletes train at this Cathedral City ice rink but in addition to going for the gold, the owners of that property are now also going green.

The city is considering an application for a medical marijuana growing facility next to "Desert Ice Castle" on Perez Road, by Cathedral Canyon Drive. Desert Ice Castle opened in 2011.

The company would be owned by the same owners of the skating rink. The business would be called Bing Solutions.

Marijuana would be grown there, but not sold there or delivered. This is still the early application stage and the city is doing their due diligence before they issue a license.