Palm Springs to Vote on CV Link

The CV Link's website lays out the benefits of the 50 mile, $75 million path. It boasts, when completed, cyclists, pedestrians and electric vehicles will have safe and green alternative travel to cities through valley cities and it's an economic boost for those cities.

But Mayor of Palm Springs Robert Moon says there's a lot the website and the Coachella Valley Association of Governments are leaving out, "How are they going to divvy up the costs of maintaining this? Yes, I know it doesn't cost the cities anything to have it built but we have to maintain it."

Moon says he's not trying to squash the project, "I'm not against the CV Link, I've said from the very beginning I support the CV Link it's just there's a very large proportion in palm springs that's inappropriate."

And because the city has the largest portion of the path he says he wants to make sure it makes sense before they commit, "Fine, let's see how this goes but I don't think we should be investing in the portion that's in the more remote areas ... until we have more development up there and we know more about the operations and maintenance costs and the security costs of the CV Link are actually going to be."

Council member Geoff Kors says passing on this would be a missed opportunity, "It's in our general plan it has been for decades, it's part of our sustainability master plan and CVAG wants to build it for us, which will save us tens of millions of dollars otherwise to implement our own plans," adding not linking it with the part in North Palm Springs is a bad idea, " ... the whole idea of this is this unique in the world pathway that will eventually connect the Salton Sea all the way up to the tramway and above."

As for the cities that have opted out of the CV Link, he says he's not worried, "Hopefully once this is successful, they'll come along."

Kors says citizens of Palm Springs voted them in to make decisions and he doesn't expect it will be put on the ballot.

The Palm Springs City Council will be discussing and voting on the project during the next council meeting on May 3, 2017.

Representatives from each city still need to review and approve the economic impact study.