Is USGA, R&A rule change enough?

After a television viewer cost LPGA golfer Lexi Thompson, the 2017 ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, the rules of golf have been changed.

Golf's ruling bodies have issued a new decision to take some of the technology out and put more of the player’s integrity in.

The rules address two situations where the use of video replay will be limited in identifying penalties.

The first is when video evidence reveals an infraction that couldn't be seen with the naked eye.

The second comes into play when it's determined that a player did all that can be reasonably expected under the circumstances while making an accurate estimation or measurement concerning the line or placement of a ball.

The changes come after Lexi Thompson was penalized two strokes for placing her ball in the wrong spot and two more strokes for signing an incorrect scorecard at the 2017 ANA Inspiration.

She was leading at the time and ended up losing the tournament thanks to a television viewer's email to the LPGA pointing out the infraction a day later.

But would the new rule have saved Lexi Thompson and made her the one jumping into Poppies Pond?

The change does not eliminate viewer call-ins, second-day penalties or being the rules of golf are updated every four years, while the decisions are updated every two years.

This is the second time this year a decision was effective immediately but there's still grey area on how effective it will be punished for not recording a penalty unknown to the player.