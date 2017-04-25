Armed Robbery Suspect Located in Palm Springs

On Monday, April 24, 2017, at approximately 9:41 PM, an armed robbery was reported at a Jack in the Box in the 2500 block of East Tahquitz Canyon Way. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from employees. The suspect fled on a bicycle out of the area prior to police arrival.

On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at approximately 6:37 AM, a PSPD Patrol Officer observed a suspect matching the description of the robbery suspect, in the area of Sunrise Way and Ramon Road. The officer stopped and detained him. The suspect was identified as Deshawn Celestine, a 21-year-old transient of Palm Springs.

Celestine was positively identified as the suspect in the robbery and was arrested without further incident. He was later transported to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.