Suspect Pursuit Starts in Arizona, Ends in Indio

According to California Highway Patrol, the La Paz Sheriff's Department attempted initially to pull over a vehicle in Arizona for speeding but the suspect refused to stop, heading westbound on Interstate 10 towards Blythe.

Story: Desert Regional Medical Center Fined $100k for Death of Patient

Blythe California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit but the suspect kept fleeing westbound on I-10 and ended near Desert Center. Indio CHP was able to spike the suspect's vehicle just west of Desert Center around 3:17 PM, but the suspect was able to flee the vehicle into the desert.

Story: Armed Robbery Suspect Located in Palm Springs

The suspect was located around 4:08 PM after a helicopter dropped off two ground units near his location and he was taken into custody around 4:11. The driver has been identified as a 29-year-old male from Tujunga, CA and was driving a black Hyundai Sedan.