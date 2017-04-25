The Police Memorial Ride from LA to DC Stops in Palm Springs

Cathedral City Police say one man was shot in a shooting at The Block Bar and Grill late Wednesday night.
The Commander in Chief is changing military policy, and he announced it Wednesday morning on Twitter.
President Trump is putting a ban on transgender individuals entering the military, and reversing a policy initially approved by the Pentagon under former President Barack Obama.
On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 2:27 PM, officers from the Palm Desert Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Monterey Avenue north of Country Club Drive, in the city of Palm Desert.
