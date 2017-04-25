The Police Memorial Ride from LA to DC Stops in Palm Springs

Police Officers will be riding from Hollywood, CA to Washington, D.C. from April 25th to May 11, to honor Officers throughout the country who have been killed protecting and serving their communities. On their journey, they will be stopping at the Palm Springs Police Department around 6:00 PM on April 25th.

If you have an Officer you would like them to remember during the ride, they will include their name, agency badge or patch, and their EOW date on the banner that will travel with them throughout their journey. A $100 donation per name is requested.

Proceeds from the ride will be donated to The National Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial, Washington D.C. and other Law Enforcement memorial funds.