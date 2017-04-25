Stagecoach Tickets Available to Locals Only

Tickets for this weekend's Stagecoach Festival in Indio will be available to Coachella Valley residents tomorrow during a special locals-only sale.

The sales event, open to those residing anywhere from Palm Springs to Mecca, will be held Wednesday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Box Office, 78200 Miles Ave., from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., or while supplies last.

In order to obtain tickets, ticket buyers must provide proof of Coachella Valley residency via a California driver's license or ID card. The offer extends to residents living within the following ZIP codes: 92201, 92202, 92203, 92210, 92211, 92230, 92234, 92236, 92240, 92241, 92253, 92254, 92255, 92258, 92260, 92261, 92262, 92263, 92264, 92270, 92274, 92275, 92276 and 92292.

General admission passes are $329 each and are limited to two passes per weekend per resident.

The 2017 Stagecoach Festival will run from Friday through Sunday and feature Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain, Willie Nelson, Dierkes Bentley, Kiefer Sutherland and Los Lobos.