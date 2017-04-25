Questions Arise in Palm Springs Over Controversial CV Link

It's no secret the proposed CV Link has been controversial. First some cities opted out, then last night a council member of one of those cities asked the Director of the Coachella Valley Association of Governments or CVAG to resign. There's also been a lot of questions about the project in Palm Springs. Some have speculated the city may put it on the ballot.

The largest portion of the 50 mile project will be in Palm Springs. For some, saying yes to the project is a no brainer. Construction is free and it will boost the economy of the area if it goes through. But others say there's still too many unknowns to rubber stamp the project.

Story: Desert Regional Medical Center Fined $100k for Death of Patient

The CV Link's website lays out the benefits of the 50 mile, $75 million path:

Cyclists, pedestrians and electric vehicles will have safe and green alternative travel to cities throughout the Valley plus it's economic boost for the cities. But the Mayor of Palm Springs says there's a lot the website and the Coachella Valley Association of Governments are leaving out.

"How are they going to divvy up the costs of maintaining this, yes, I know it doesn't cost the cities anything to have it built but we have to maintain it." Moon says he's not trying to squash the project. "I'm not against the CV Link, I've said from the very beginning I support the CV Link it's just there's a very large proportion in Palm Springs that's inappropriate"

Story: Senior Citizen Killed in Tragic Accident in Palm Springs

And because the city has the largest portion of the path he wants to make sure it makes sense before they committ.

"Fine, let's see how this goes but I don't think we should be investing in the portion that's in the more remote areas until we have more development up there and we know more about the operations and maiteneance costs and the security costs of the CV Link are actually going to be."

Councilmember Geoff Kors says passing on this would be a missed opportunity, "It's in our general plan it has been for decades, it's part of our sustainability master plan and CVAG wants to build it for us, which will save us 10s of millions of dollars otherwise to implement our own plans."

He says not linking it in their own city is a bad idea, "The whole idea of this is this unique in the world pathway that will eventually connect the Salton Sea all the way up to the Tramway and above." And he's not worried about the cities opting out.

Kors says making decisions is why they were elected and putting it on the ballot is not what they plan to do. It is on the agenda on the next council meeting on May 3rd. The council is expected to decide how they want the Mayor to vote at the CVAG meeting. He is expected to vote according to the majority of the council.