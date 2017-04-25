Senior Citizen Killed in Tragic Accident in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police Department officers are working on a fatal traffic accident on the 1100 block of Ramon Road. Drivers should avoid the area of Ramon Road between Grenfall and Calle Amigos for the next several hours.

A senior citizen was killed when his car was broadsided by a tow truck according to the California News Service. The collision occurred just after 10:00 AM, when the motorist pulled out of an apartment complex near Ramon Road and Thornhill Road and was struck by the tow truck.

The mans name has not been released but he was pronounced dead at the scene.