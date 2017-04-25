Amber Alert: 1-Year-Old Girl Found Safe

Lexi Segura, the 1-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert issued at 5:40 PM on April 24th has been located safe and in "good physical condition". The girl was allegedly kidnapped by her father, Daniel Segura, from Rancho Cucamonga. The suspect/father has been arrested and taken into custody and will be booked on suspicion of child abduction.

Story: 1-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Rancho Cucamonga

The girl was located during a traffic stop around 9:00 AM the morning of April 24th, according to a sheriff's news release. Detectives were searching the area when they located a Chevy Malibu with a driver matching Daniel Segura's description.