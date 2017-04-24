You Ask. We Investigate® Concern Grows Over Precarious Trees

Residents in the Ramon Lakeview Villas in Cathedral City wrote to KMIR News about several trees that appear ready to fall over in the next heavy wind storm.

"There's been a lot of falling trees. Two trees have fallen on my house already. They had to cut them down," said community resident Anna Moreno.

Concern is growing over whether the trees in the community will be able withstand another heavy wind episode.

"Someone could get hurt. Property could get damaged and I'm worried about that," Moreno said.

"In the area we've had trees fall on the cabana's over the carports. And have crashed down on cars," said Jenny Ohman.

In March after a severe windstorm blew throughout much of the valley, a tree in the Ramon Lakeview Villas community fell and destroyed one woman's condo.

"Tree went and fell right on her house and ruined all the side of her house. Just crushed it," Moreno said.

"She had like three of her grand kids here. Young grand kids. And it just scared everyone," said Ohman.

While residents say the home owners association was quick to respond to the mess after it happened, people who live in the community say the H.O.A. is not taking a lot of preventative measures.

"They're not moving on and trimming the rest of the trees that could possibly have an issue in the future," said Ohman

The certified arborist who inspected the trees personally said recent water restrictions did put a lot of stress on the trees in the community. But said the trees with a red "X" were only marked because they are causing structural damage to the wall behind them and not because they pose a risk to any of the residents. Those trees have been scheduled to be cut down. No word yet on when that will happen.