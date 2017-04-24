Protect Yourself During Peak Mosquito Season

Mosquito borne illnesses are a problem worldwide. Nearly 700 million people get a mosquito borne illness worldwide every year. One million of those die. Zika is not the only illness caused by the bite from the tiny pest and world travel has brought these diseases to our backyards.

"All it takes for these new diseases, the Zika, Dengue, the Yellow Fever, is one person coming in sick," says Jennifer Henke, lab manager with the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

If a person infected with one of those viruses gets bit by a mosquito and that mosquito bites another it could cause many to get sick.

"It could mean we have a local transmission cycle, that means people who live here and visit here could be at risk of getting those diseases," says Henke.

The Aedes aegipti mosquito, known to spread Zika used to only be found in Africa. Four cities in the valley now have the mosquito: Coachella, Indio, Palm Springs and Cathedral City. With almost 5000 travel related cases now in the U.S. it's more important than ever to protect yourself.

"This new invasive mosquito, it bites during the daytime and so you have to put on repellent all day if you're going to be outside," says Henke adding the mosquito sneaks up from behind attacking the back of legs.

She says the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is constantly monitoring and checking mosquitoes for disease and trying to get rid of them before they become deadly but they need you to do your part too, "That's getting rid of the standing water around your house, wearing insect repellent so you don't get bit by mosquitoes and then calling them with anything you can't handle yourselves, standing water at your neighbor's house that you can't get rid of, they can take care of that."

There were 2000 West Nile virus cases in the United States last year. The state with the most cases: California.

To request service from vector control call (760) 342-8287 or (888) 343-9399 or click here: CVMVC.

For more information on mosquito borne illness click here: CDC.