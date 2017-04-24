Winds Wreak Havoc Across Coachella Valley

A very windy afternoon here in the Coachella Valley and it's been causing problems on the roads all day long.

The roads along Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs are covered in sand and debris. The busy road is still open, but visibility is reduced to just a few yards up the road. And the wind is even being blamed for crashes.

A big rig toppled over on Highway 111 by Windy Point on the way to Interstate 10. California Highway Patrol officers say wind was to blame. Traffic backed up as two lanes were closed while gas was cleaned off the road. Coachella traffic on top of that didn't help either.

Palm Desert reported a power outage of around 800 customers off Cook Street and Hovely Lane. The estimated time to restore the power is several hours.

Story: 1-Year-Old Abducted in Rancho Cucamonga

The driver had minor injuries, and the road was opened back up around noon. But with more wind on the way plus all the RV traffic coming in soon for the Stagecoach Music Festival, CHP officers say those high profile vehicles are at the greatest risk.

Story: Protect Yourself During Peak Mosquito Season

"One of the factors was these extreme winds that we're having out here. It's very windy at that area right now and a lot of the other wind prone areas. That's a high profile vehicle that was involved. A big rig and it didn't have much in it's trailer. That's the most dangerous situation, really to driving with these winds because it's light, it's tall, and unfortunately it overturned and spilled some fuel onto the dirt shoulder as well so it was considered a hazardous materials incident and it caused a lot of traffic issues for quite a while."

Stay safe on the roads... And officers say with you can do that by slowing down and not traveling side by side other vehicles on the road if you can help it.

Out on Indian Canyon Drive, vehicles are slowing down. Wind is strong along the Freeway and at Indian Canyon. There is a wind advisory until 3:00 AM tomorrow 4/25 and a high wind watch until 5:00 AM in the high desert.