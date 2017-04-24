Serious Injuries in Thermal Date Packing House Accident - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Thermal

Serious Injuries in Thermal Date Packing House Accident

Thermal, CA -

A woman has been seriously injured after an accident at a date packing house in Thermal. Firefighters and emergency crews are currently at the scene. It happened around 3:30 this afternoon at the Jewel Date Company on Avenue 60.

The woman will be airlifted to a local hospital but her condition is unknown at this time.

