Overturned Big Rig Snarls Traffic on Highway 111 in the Windy Point Area

An overturned big rig has slowed down traffic significantly on Highway 111 in the Windy Point area.

Crews arrived on scene around 10:32 a.m. on SR 111 south of the EB 10. According to Palm Springs police, southbound lanes are closed, the northbound lanes remain open.

Alternate Routes: southbound Indian Canyon Drive or Gene Autry Trail from Interstate 10.