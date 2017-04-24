Overturned Big Rig Snarls Traffic on Highway 111 in the Windy Po - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Overturned Big Rig Snarls Traffic on Highway 111 in the Windy Point Area

Whitewater, CA -

An overturned big rig has slowed down traffic significantly on Highway 111 in the Windy Point area. 

Crews arrived on scene around 10:32 a.m. on SR 111 south of the EB 10. According to Palm Springs police, southbound lanes are closed, the northbound lanes remain open.

Alternate Routes: southbound Indian Canyon Drive or Gene Autry Trail from Interstate 10.

