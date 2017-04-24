Firefighters Contain Blaze at Abandoned Commercial Building in - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Firefighters Contain Blaze at Abandoned Commercial Building in Indio

Posted: Updated:
Indio, CA -

A fire today damaged an abandoned Indio business, but no one was hurt.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons at 8:29 a.m. at a commercial building in the 45200 block of Towne Street, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Story: 8th Person Arrested for Pickpocketing at Coachella

It took nearly two dozen firefighters a half-hour to knock down the flames, she said. The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, according to Hagemann.

