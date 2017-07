A man who was found shot in the head inside a parked car in Indio remained hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

The unidentified victim was found around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Monroe Street and Sierra Avenue, according to Indio Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and his status was unchanged Monday, Marshall said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057.