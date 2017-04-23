Local Band and Big Names Wow at Coachella Festival

YIP YOPS took the stage at Coachella and here on KMIR.

"It felt really good to get that call, Ison Van Winkle of YIP YOPS.

"With Coachella, I think this is the launching pad almost," said fellow band member Mari Brossfield.

The local band once attended Coachella Festival now they're the ones entertaining the crowd.

"Our hometown festival, it really means a lot to get here so early on in our career," said band member Ross Murakami.

"iIt felt really weird because i feel like for the longest time you go to Coachella in GA and to be in the area that is behind all of that, and taking all these short cuts, is just kind of unreal," said Jacob Gutierrez.

Yip Yops played Saturday both weekends of the festival before Lady Gaga left fans on the edge.

While you can't catch Lady Gaga headline again at Coachella this year, you still have your chance to snap the perfect selfie.

"Her agency called me and told me they liked my wall, they were looking on Google Earth," Salah Alwishah, owner of K A Market.

The market in Indio is hosting international visitors thanks to Gaga.

If you haven't snapped a picture yet you still have time.

"I'm think more or less three of four weeks," said Alwishah. "It'll be good for the Coachella Valley, bring good publicity out here and people enjoy it."