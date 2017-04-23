Elderly Woman Found Dead in Spa in Palm Desert - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Elderly Woman Found Dead in Spa in Palm Desert

Palm Desert, CA -

Firefighters Saturday responded to reports of an elderly woman who apparently drowned in a spa at a Palm Desert residence.

It happened at 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Tomahawk Drive. The woman was found ``unconscious and not breathing in a spa'' and was pronounced dead at the scene, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was investigating.

