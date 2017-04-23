Fire Rips Through Single Family Home in Coachella - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella

Fire Rips Through Single Family Home in Coachella

Coachella, CA -

Three people have been displaced from their home following a house fire in Coachella.

Riverside County Fire received a call Saturday evening at approximately 9:02 p.m. in response to a house fire in the 84000 block of Corregidor Avenue in Coachella.

April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department said, "The first arriving engine company reported a single story, single family dwelling with fire showing from the front of the residence."

It took 17 firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the flames, containing damage to the living area with minor spreading into the attic, she said.

No injuries were reported.

Three people were displaced by the blaze.

