My Thai Athlete of the Week: John Kim

Palm Desert High School’s golf program is well known in the Coachella Valley. So know that dedicated players from across the country even the world come to play for the Aztecs. John Kim is one of them and he takes our My Thai Athlete of the Week.



"Our family is Korean,” Kim said. “My parents live there (Korea). My dad is a pasture. I started golf over there too. I came back by myself to play golf.”

Out of all the places Kim could have transferred, he chose Palm Desert.



"It's a good place to play golf,” Kim explained. “A lot of golf courses, good players, and good school".



"Last year he came in and we saw he had a real nice golf swing right away,” Palm Desert High School Boys Golf Head Coach Kurt Ney said. “(He) just lacked a little bit of experience and what not. In the off season, he really worked hard and this year he’s got a lot better. He shot some good scores for us all season long. Especially the last week, two weeks, he’s done well in some key matches for us against La Quinta and Xavier. He shot four under in one of our matches and three under in another. He’s also has done well on his own in some junior events as well the last couple of weeks. The confidence is building and he's had a good time for us going into the CIF.”

Being only a junior, john is swinging towards big goals.



"If I go to college,” Kim said, “I'm going to play two years and try to go pro. That’s my goal right now, to go pro.”



Speaking of professional golfers, John looks up to one in particular.



"My favorite golfer is Jason Day,” Kim said. “He's awesome. He's good and has a strong mental (game). I like before he hits the ball, he closes his eyes and imagines what he's going to hit. I just follow and try to do what he’s doing, be better. Last year I was so nervous thinking about bad things but now I just pray before I hit. Just positive thinking.”