Desert Hot Springs City Council Member Local Scholarship Success

Elected at just 26-years-old, Anayeli Zavala is the youngest city council member ever to serve her native Desert Hot Springs.

"It's a labor of love, it's, I feel passionate about my community and i just want to make it better for the next generation of students growing up in Desert Hot Springs," says Zavala.

Not long ago she too was a high school student with a dream for higher education.

While her family could not afford to send her to college, she didn't let that stop her, "My family was not in a financial situation to send me to college so I applied to as many scholarships as I could," she says.

She says local scholarships helped her achieve her goals and inspired her to give back, "When I was able to see that local organizations were willing to invest in me and to believe in my capacity to do well and succeed it really motivated me to come back to the Coachella Valley after graduating from college."

The California Desert Association of Realtors, or CDAR, was one of the organizations that believed in her.

She says it meant the world to her, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart because their belief in me was a key factor in me being able to accomplish my dreams."

But Stephanie Zinn, the co-chair of the association's scholarship committee says her success makes the entire valley shine, "She's just a beacon of light and just is the exact the epitome of what we're looking for when we give these scholarships out."

CDAR has been helping local students achieve their dreams for 20 years. Their fundraisers provide two students from every high school in the Coachella Valley with scholarships.

"So that we can provide hope to students who might not get it otherwise and are looking to give back to the community," says Zinn adding the scholarship does require students want to come back and use their talents in the valley.

Zavala says she's proof success is possible for all Coachella Valley students, "Follow your dreams, work hard because as long as you put in your part, you'll get there."

CDAR is hosting a golf tournament and dinner on April 24, 2017 to benefit their scholarship fund at The Lakes Country Club.

Click here for more information: CDAR Scholarship Foundation