Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Ends, Prompting Slow-Movi - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Ends, Prompting Slow-Moving Desert Departure

Posted: Updated:
Caltrans Caltrans
Indio, CA -

With the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival now in the books, tens of thousands of concertgoers began a slow trek out of the desert.

Vehicles clogged westbound Interstate 10 from near Indio to Banning, where Caltrans advised that morning traffic delays were to be expected.

Traffic leading out of Palm Springs was also exacerbated by a big rig crash on Highway 111 amidst windy conditions. The driver wasn't seriously hurt, but the overturned truck blocked both southbound lanes heading into the Coachella Valley, backing up traffic in both directions and leading the California Highway Patrol to issue a SigAlert just before 11 a.m.

Story: Overturned Big Rig Snarls Traffic on Highway 111 in the Windy Point Area

Caltrans recommended that drivers utilize alternate routes like state Routes 62 and 74 to circumvent the festival traffic, while those heading into Palm Springs were advised to use Indian Canyon Drive or Gene Autry Trail to avoid the big rig crash.

The exodus of motorists was part of what festival organizers expected was the largest Coachella festival crowd in history, thanks to the Indio City Council's unanimous decision to increase the attendance cap from 99,000 to 125,000.

Featured performers included rapper Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Radiohead and Lorde.

Story: Abandoned Commercial Structure Fire in Indio

Both festival weekends were marred by cellphone thefts, but eight suspects were arrested across both weekends, with phones and other stolen property returned to victims or turned over to the festival's lost-and-found area.

The first weekend, more than 100 cellphones were stolen and attendees tracked down the suspect with the ``Find My Phone'' feature on iPhones. More than 40 cellphones were recovered from two groups of suspects last weekend, according to Indio Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

Final arrest figures will be released Tuesday, he said. Last weekend, 125 people were arrested or issued citations during the three-day festival.

The festival grounds will undergo preparations during the week for the Stagecoach country music festival. RV campers can begin arriving at 8 a.m. Thursday. Performers during the three-day weekend include Dierks Bentley, Kenny Chesney, Kiefer Sutherland, Los Lobos, Shania Twain, Willie Nelson, Wynonna and the Big Noise, Jerry Lee Lewis and Tommy James and the Shondells.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man killed, daughter hurt in crash during California chase

    Man killed, daughter hurt in crash during California chase

    Police say a man was killed and his 9-year-old daughter was critically injured when their car crashed into a power pole during a police chase in Southern California.

    Police say a man was killed and his 9-year-old daughter was critically injured when their car crashed into a power pole during a police chase in Southern California.

  • Indio

    Parasitic Worm Found in Indio Couple's Salmon

    Parasitic Worm Found in Indio Couple's Salmon

    Sunday, July 23 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-07-24 02:29:28 GMT

    An Indio couple is reeling after finding an unwelcome guest in their dinner, an apparent parasitic worm. The salmon in question was purchased Saturday at WinCo Foods in Indio. 
     

    An Indio couple is reeling after finding an unwelcome guest in their dinner, an apparent parasitic worm. The salmon in question was purchased Saturday at WinCo Foods in Indio. 
     

  • Indian Wells

    Valley Resident and Oldest Man in America Dies at 111

    Valley Resident and Oldest Man in America Dies at 111

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-07-24 04:39:36 GMT

    Clarence "Larry" Matthews of Indian Wells, the oldest man in America, has died at the age of 111. 
    His neighbor and friend, Larry Bonafide, says he died peacefully in his sleep Saturday with his family by his side. 

    Clarence "Larry" Matthews of Indian Wells, the oldest man in America, has died at the age of 111. 
    His neighbor and friend, Larry Bonafide, says he died peacefully in his sleep Saturday with his family by his side. 

Powered by Frankly