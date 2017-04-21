Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Ends, Prompting Slow-Moving Desert Departure

Indio Police are investigating a shooting that left two women shot late Monday evening. It happened just before midnight on the 45850 block of Indian River Road in Indio. Sgt. Dan Marshall says one of the women was shot in the arm, the other in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be ok.
Indio Police are investigating a shooting that left two women shot late Monday evening. It happened just before midnight on the 45850 block of Indian River Road in Indio. Sgt. Dan Marshall says one of the women was shot in the arm, the other in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be ok.
After a gap in the livestream, the driver is seen standing over the body of the dead girl, saying she was sorry and it was the last thing she wanted to happen.
After a gap in the livestream, the driver is seen standing over the body of the dead girl, saying she was sorry and it was the last thing she wanted to happen.
La Quinta Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision on Avenue 52 and Washington Street in La Quinta around 2:30 AM.
La Quinta Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision on Avenue 52 and Washington Street in La Quinta around 2:30 AM.