Indio Water Authority Lifts Drought Penalties

Indio Water Authority (IWA) has lifted the Stage II water restrictions and the drought surcharge imposed to promote conservation following an end to the Drought State of Emergency and City Council/IWA Board’s action to that effect on April 19.

On April 7, Governor Jerry Brown declared that the five-year drought across most of California was over following a winter of abundant rain and snow. While mandatory state conservation regulations were lifted, prohibitions on water waste remain in effect.

Following the governor’s announcement and Board action, IWA has eliminated drought penalties for customers who exceed their water budgets. Individual water budgets are located on monthly billing statements, and allow for efficient indoor and outdoor use. Those who exceed their budget will no longer pay extra penalty but only the higher rates for top-tier consumption. May 2017 water bills will reflect the change.

“The drought emergency is over, but IWA customers must continue to use water as efficiently as possible,” said IWA General Manager Brian Macy. “The last five, dry years have taught us that we must protect our resources and be smart about water use.”

Wasteful water practices that are permanently banned include watering lawns within 48 hours of a rainstorm, hosing off sidewalks and driveways, washing automobiles with hoses not equipped with a shut-off nozzle, irrigating ornamental turf on public street medians, and overwatering landscaping to the point where water runs into the streets.

For more information about IWA’s water conservation program and rebates, please call (760) 391-4038 or email at iwaconserve@indio.org.

