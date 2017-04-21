NFL and Palm Desert Alumni Hold Free Youth Football Camp

Saturday, May 13th at Xavier Prep School, former alum and current NFL players, DJ Alexander and James Dockery, will be providing a FREE youth football camp for kids K-12th grades. The 2nd Annual All4One Camp will also be partnering with a local foundation, Shelter From The Storm, to help raise money for their victims of domestic violence programs.

The camp will be split into two groups. K-6th grade will begin check in at 8:30am with camp starting promptly at 9am and concluding at 12pm. The second group, grades 7th -12th will begin check in at 12:30pm with camp starting at 1pm and concluding at 4pm.

For parents of campers, or spectators that just want to come out and enjoy the atmosphere, there will be a DJ, concession stand, and special guest speakers. There will also be additional camp T-Shirts available for purchase to support the foundation. Other NFL players will also be in attendance to assist with the camp.

DJ Alexander is a graduate of Palm Desert High School and went on to play football at Oregon State University. DJ now is Linebacker/Special Teams player for the Kansas City Chiefs and was selected to the Pro Bowl this past season. DJ spends a lot of his off-season time giving back where he can. This past Christmas he hosted a toy drive to benefit the Children’s Hospital in Kansas City, at the conclusion of the season, DJ’s first visit was to that same hospital to see the children. Now, he’s offering to teach some of the same skills that helped him get to where he is today to the kids around the Coachella Valley where he grew up.

James Dockery is also a graduate of Palm Desert, and like DJ, played his college career at Oregon State as well. In the NFL, James has spent time playing for the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and most recently the Oakland Raiders. You may have seen James on television, or heard his voice on the radio, as he also is a sports analyst for Comcast/NBC and covers Oregon State sports. James also spends time coaching and giving back to the youth. Recently, James just became the head football coach at Xavier Prep. Last year, James held the camp alone, and this year is excited about what All4One has to offer this year!

To pre-register for the camp, parents can email their child’s names, ages and T-Shirt size to all4onecamps@gmail.com.